First shipment of liquefied natural gas imported into Vietnam
Greek-flagged Maran Gas Achilles transported nearly 70,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Thi Vai LNG terminal in Cai Mep Industrial Park in Tan Phuoc ward, Phu My town, southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, on July 10.
A view of Thi Vai LNG terminal in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)
This is the first shipment of LNG imported to Vietnam, marking an important event for Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) and the country's gas industry, contributing to ensuring a cleaner gas supply for the energy industry.
Greek-flagged Maran Gas Achilles transports nearly 70,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Thi Vai LNG terminal on July 10 (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)
Shell, one of the world's leading LNG suppliers, is the provider of this shipment.
PV GAS said as part of its gas market development strategy, the firm commenced the construction of the Thi Vai LNG terminal project in October 2019, with a capacity of 1 million tonnes of LNG per year through the warehouse in Phase 1.
Phase 2 has a capacity of 3 million tonnes of LNG per year and is expected to be completed next year.
The terminal is capable of receiving LNG carriers with a tonnage of up to 100,000 tonnes. Its main items of Phase 1 included LNG storage tanks with a combined capacity of 180,000m3 and a 6-km-long pipeline system.
LNG Thi Vai Terminal is the largest and most modern complex in Vietnam. PV GAS is also the first and only unit in Vietnam that is currently granted a certificate of eligibility for LNG importing and exporting./.