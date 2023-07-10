Business Hanoi takes action to remove difficulties for production, business Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh has issued a directive on continuing to drastically implement tasks and measures to remove difficulties for production and business activities.

Business HCM City’s enterprises keep pace with growth momentum With flourishing economic results in the first six months of this year, many enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City expect to keep pace with the growth momentum to accelerate their production and business activities in the coming months.

Business Hanoi promotes investment ties with north-central provinces The Hanoi Promotion Centre on Investment, Trade and Tourism is hosting an exhibition in Quang Binh province to promote potential and investment opportunities between the capital city and provinces in the north-central region.