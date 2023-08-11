250 firms from 22 countries and territories showcase products, services, and latest technologies in the fields of transport and forwarding, services and warehouse systems, packaging and cold chains, and logistics IT.

As part of the event, a series of thematic workshops and conferences focusing on urgent issues and the latest trends, ranging from IoT smart technology and export-import competitiveness to cross-border e-commerce, are also taking place.

The 3-day expo is attracting the participation of logistics service, equipment, and solution providers, facilitating enterprises’ bids to access international solutions and markets./.

VNA