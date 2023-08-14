At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnam-Japan cultural exchange festival, the first of its kind, was held in Naha city, Okinawa prefecture on August 13.



The event was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Association in Okinawa and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Vu Chi Mai said via the event, the Vietnamese people in Japan could understand more about the potential and strengths of Vietnam in tourism and agriculture, and especially the cohesion within their community, contributing to tightening bilateral ties, and cultural and tourism exchanges.



She thanked the local authorities for creating conditions for the event to be successfully organised.



Sawada Hayato, head of the Culture Promotion Office at the Department of Culture, Tourism, and Sports of Okinawa prefecture, affirmed that the event is part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties. It also provides the people of Okinawa with a chance to learn about the traditional culture and distinctive cuisine of Vietnam.

The event featured more than 20 booths showcasing handicrafts, tourism products and foods from Vietnam and Japan, along with traditional long dress shows, karate and Vovinam martial arts performances, and songs praising the love for the homeland./.