First Vietpresso coffee contest held in HCM City
HCM City (VNA) - Real Bean Coffee, Trung Nguyen Legend and Lamant Coffee won the gold, silver and bronze prizes at the first Vietpresso Contest held in Ho Chi Minh City last week.
Organised by Central Retail Vietnam together with 15 prestigious coffee brands and shops on the sidelines of Vietnam Foodexpo 2019, the competition sought to add value to Vietnamese coffee brands so that more higher-value coffee products can be exported instead of raw materials.
Ta Hoang Linh, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Europe - America market department, said while Vietnam leads the world in robusta coffee exports, the value is not commensurate.
Last year, Vietnam exported 1.88 million tonnes of coffee worth 3.5 billion USD, an increase of 20 percent in volume but only 1 percent in value.
The VietPresso contest was organised to select some of the best quality coffee products for promoting in European countries during the Vietnam coffee promotion programme next year, he said./.
