Business Vietnam’s wood exports expected to hit new record Vietnam’s wood exports have increased over the last few years and are expected to reach a new record in 2021.

Business Vietinbank eyes 16.8 trillion VND in pre-tax profit Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) has set a goal of posting 16.8 trillion VND (728.1 million USD) in pre-tax profit this year, the bank’s annual general meeting on April 16 heard.

Business Korean firms look to invest in auto parts industry in Vietnam Many businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are looking to connect and get more information about the Vietnamese market as well as investment policies of the country, especially in auto parts, mechanics, and electronics, said Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Hai Phong aims to attract 1.5 billion USD in FDI in Q2 The northern port city of Hai Phong targets 1.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the second quarter of 2021, according to head of the Management Board of Hai Phong Economic Zones Le Trung Kien.