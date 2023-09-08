Business Infographic Trade surplus at 20.19 billion USD in first eight months Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 435.23 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of 20.19 billion USD.

Business Deputy Prime Minister hails development of Vietnam-Japan relations The extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan is developing strongly, comprehensively and substantially with high political trust, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said when receiving Muraoka Tsugumasa, Governor of Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture, in Hanoi on September 7.

Business Tra fish exports showing signs of recovery Tra fish exports have been struggling this year, however, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Processors (VASEP), several of the country’s smaller markets are posting healthy growth.

Business Prime Minister meets World Bank President in Indonesia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 7 received World Bank (WB) President Ajay Banga in Jakarta on the sideline of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Indonesia.