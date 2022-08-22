Business Regulations on auto localization ratio to be revoked Regulations on the automobile localization ratio will be abolished on October 10, 2022 after having been in force for almost 20 years.

Business EVN moves to guarantee power supply for National Day holiday Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said it has demanded its subsidiaries take measures to guarantee power supply during the National Day holiday from September 1 to 4.

Business Bac Ninh IPs lure nearly 60 million USD in investment in July The total newly registered and adjusted investment capital that poured into the northern province of Bac Ninh’s industrial parks (IPs) in July hit 59.96 million USD. Of the sum, 36.41 million USD was foreign direct investment (FDI).