FLC Group expects over 660 million USD in consolidated revenue this year
The FLC Group Joint Stock Company hopes to record more than 15.25 trillion VND (661.44 million USD) in consolidated revenue this year, the shareholders’ meeting held in Hanoi on April 12 heard.
FLC targets increasing Bamboo Airways’ fleet to at least 40 aircraft this year. (Photo: VNA)
The figure is projected to hit about 30 trillion VND if revenue from its carrier Bamboo Airways is included. FLC is set to earn 1.1 trillion VND in pre-tax profit and nearly 900 billion VND in after-tax profit, triple the figure of last year.
FLC Chairman Trinh Van Quyet said that bright spots in the macro-economy and the capacity to keep COVID-19 under control will create optimal conditions for FLC’s plans in its core sectors.
In addition to urban projects in Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, and Dong Thap, and upcoming resort projects in Ha Giang and Phu Quoc, the company will also develop and roll out nearly 20 real estate projects.
Quyet added that the service sector will be further promoted to facilitate tourism recovery. Of note, FLC targets increasing Bamboo Airways’ fleet to at least 40 aircraft this year and expand its routes to 80, accounting for about 30 percent of the domestic aviation market share.
With nearly 5 trillion VND obtained from additional stocks, the firm is mulling investment in eight property projects and increasing its working capital.
FLC recorded 13.5 trillion VND in consolidated revenue last year, pre-tax profit of over 421 billion VND, and after-tax profit of nearly 308 billion VND./.