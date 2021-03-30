The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City handed down the suspended sentence to Duong Tuan Hau, an employee of Vietnam Airlines, for “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to humans”, under the 2015 Penal Code.

Hau breached the country’s 14-day quarantine regulations and met other people following his flight from Japan in November.

Such deeds by Hau are serious and dangerous to society, affecting lives and health, and must be handled strictly, the judge said.

Total losses in the case were estimated at over 4.47 billion VND, while more than 2,000 people in HCM City had to undergo quarantine at State-designated establishments or at home, the indictment read./.

VNA