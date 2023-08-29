Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (right) and Governor of Japan's Nagasaki prefecture Oishi Kengo at the event. (Source: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 29 for Governor of Japan's Nagasaki prefecture Oishi Kengo, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from August 27-31.



FM Son highly valued Governor Oishi's efforts in promoting cooperation and exchanges between Nagasaki prefecture and Vietnam in general and Vietnamese localities in particular in the past time.



He expressed his pleasure with the sound, rapid and comprehensive development of the Vietnam - Japan relations with high political trust, affirming that Vietnam considers locality-to-locality cooperation an important, sustantive and effective channel to strengthen economic, trade and labour cooperation, and to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.



The minister highly appreciated and thanked the Nagasaki administration as well as Governor Oishi for always paying attention to promoting the development of friend and cooperation between Nagasaki and Vietnam, especially between the Japanese prefecture and Quang Nam province, the place that still preserves many vestiges of the exchange relations between the two countries more than 400 years ago.



Son suggested Oishi promote the prefecture’s businesses to boost investment and business in Vietnam, especially in potential fields such as high-quality agriculture, fishery, manufacturing and supporting industry as well as strengthen human resources training and people-to-people exchanges, thereby creating an important foundation for enhancing long-term cooperation between Nagasaki and Vietnam.



For his part, Governor Oishi expressed his impression of Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements in recent years.



He briefed his host about the outcome of cooperation between Nagasaki prefecture and Quang Nam province and agreed to support the expansion of collaboration between Nagasaki and other localities of Vietnam in the fields of investment, trade, culture and tourism.



The governor spoke highly of contributions of the nearly 3,000 Vietnamese community to the prefecture's socio-economic development. He expressed his wish to expand the reception of Vietnamese trainees, nurses and workers, and pledged to continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to live, study and work in the locality./.