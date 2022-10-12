Business Vietjet opens Phu Quoc – Bangkok direct flights Thai Vietjet officially launched direct services between Phu Quoc resort island of Vietnam and Thailand’s capital city Bangkok on October 12, hoping to give a push to tourism recovery post-pandemic.

Business Women-led businesses significantly contribute to economic recovery: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed women-led businesses as major contributors to economic recovery and development in Vietnam and the region in his virtual remarks at the second ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit 2022 on October 12 afternoon.