Food ingredients expo kicks off in HCM City
Food Ingredients Vietnam (Fi Vietnam 2022), the largest food and beverage (F&B) ingredients exhibition in the country, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 12.
Visitors to the Food Ingredients Vietnam (Fi Vietnam 2022) in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
The expo has been co-organised by Informa Markets, the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA), and the Vietnam Association of Food Science and Technology (VAFoST).
According to details given by Rungphech Chitanuwat, ASEAN regional portfolio director at Informa Markets, the event has attracted 5,000 food and beverage professionals from Vietnam and other countries, as well as over 160 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories.
Fi Vietnam 2022 features pavilions showcasing both Beverage Ingredients (Bi) and Natural ingredients (Ni), thereby offering an opportunity for both local and foreign producers to access the Vietnamese F&B ingredients market, seek business partners, and boost market expansion, she said.
Ly Kim Chi, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association (FFA), shared that after a two-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fi Vietnam expo returns with the aim of increasing the value of direct trade connections.
Furthermore, it also offers a gateway to the country’s thriving food and beverage ingredients market.
During the event, a number of technical seminars and international conferences will also be held, including a business-matching programme, the Ingredients for Innovations Conference hosted by VAFoST, and the annual VAFoST Young Achievers’ Safe Food Award.
Fi Vietnam 2022 will last until October 14./.