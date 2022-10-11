More than a thousand years of defence and construction have shaped Hanoi’s heroic historical and cultural traditions. Those who love Vietnam’s capital want to contribute to developing it into a civilised, modern city.

Everyone has a reason to love Hanoi and express that love in a special and unique way. They all share a similar hope, however, of making Hanoi a liveable, civilised, and modern city.

Hanoi continues to possess a charming beauty that makes everyone love the city in their own way no matter where they go./.

VNA