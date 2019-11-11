According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Samsung – the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam at present with total registered capital of over 17 billion USD – has asked Vietnamese ministries and departments and authorities of Bac Ninh to facilitate investment procedures for Samsung Display Vietnam so that the country can expand its complex in the northern province.



Similarly, a delegation of companies which are partners of VinaCapital – which is managing total assets of over 3.3 billion USD – expressed hope to invest in Vietnam in numerous fields, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), technology, tourism, consumption and real estate.



Meanwhile, the US Fitbit smartwatch and Tile household electronics makers said they will move their factories from China to neighbouring countries, including Vietnam./.

VNA