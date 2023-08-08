Business Advice provided to firms to avoid trade disputes with Indian partners Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong recently recommended businesses to carefully study the information of their partners and verify their reputation before signing contracts so as to avoid trade disputes.

