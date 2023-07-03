Most recently, 205 leaders from the Republic of Korea conglomerates and six major economic organisations accompanied President Yoon Suk Yeol during his three-day State visit to Vietnam in June.

This first visit by a substantial delegation since the President’s administration began shows that the country treasures consolidating economic ties, especially in services and infrastructure, with Vietnam.



Vietnam is currently the third-largest trade partner and an important ASEAN partner of the Republic of Korea. Both sides target 150 billion USD in two-way trade by 2030.



According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Korean investors injected over 660 million USD into Vietnam in the first five months of this year.



Earlier, a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council also paid a visit to Vietnam, with leaders from such notable names as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, SpaceX, Apple, Meta, and Netflix.

An investment report for 2021 from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development showed that Vietnam was in the top 20 FDI destinations in 2020, with total capital of 16 billion USD./.

VNA