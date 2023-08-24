Business Quang Ninh becomes major coal import gateway The volume of coal imported through the northern province of Quang Ninh had accounted for 70% of the country’s total imported coal volume as of mid-August, according to Tran Quang Trung, Vice Director of the Quang Ninh Sub-Department of Customs.

Business Workshop promotes Vietnam- Russia trade through Vladivostok port The Consulate General of Vietnam in Vladivostok and the Vietnam Trade Office’s branch in the Far East on August 21 held a workshop to promote Vietnam-Russia foreign trade through Vladivostok port.

Business Ministry proposes foreigners to be able to own houses in Vietnam Foreigners have the right to own houses for a set period, but land ownership is not permitted. Once their ownership duration concludes, they may renew it once and have the privilege to purchase and sell houses similarly to local residents.