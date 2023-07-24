Business Over 400 domestic, foreign firms to attend Vietnam Medipharm Expo in HCM City More than 400 businesses from 22 nations and territories have registered to join the 21st international medical, hospital and pharmaceutical exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo), which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 3-5.

Business Laos, Vietnam cooperate to improve exported rubber quality Chairman of Vietnam Rubber Association Tran Ngoc Thuan and his Lao counterpart Bounthong Buahom have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on boosting the sustainable development of the rubber industry in the two countries.

Business ADB appoints new country director for Vietnam The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on July 24 appointed Shantanu Chakraborty as its new Country Director for Vietnam, succeeding Andrew Jeffries who ended his term as Country Director on April 27.

Business Bac Giang lures 1.5 billion USD in investment in seven months Bac Giang province ranked second among provinces and cities nationwide in terms of FDI attraction in the first half of the year, after only the capital city of Hanoi.