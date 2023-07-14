Politics France’s National Day celebrated in Hanoi French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on July 14 marking the 234th anniversary of the European country’s National Day (July 14, 1789 - 2023).

Politics FM meets with foreign counterparts on sidelines of AMM-56 Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 14.

Politics Vietnam attends 30th ASEAN Regional Forum Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son reaffirmed Vietnam’s approach in which dialogue, consultation and trust building have been taken as the main tools in settling disagreements and differences while addressing the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 14.