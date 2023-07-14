Former Chairman of Dong Nai People’s Committee gets disciplinary measures
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on July 14 signed a decision on disciplinary measures against Dinh Quoc Thai, former Chairman of the People's Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai.
Specifically, Thai’s status as Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 terms was removed for his violations in his work.
Earlier, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat had also imposed disciplinary measures against him.
On December 16, 2022, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against Thai, who was also former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and former Secretary of the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee.
After considering the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and the Secretariat found that Thai showed degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle; received bribes; violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws in performing his assigned duties and tasks; infringed on the regulations on what a Party member is not allowed to do and the responsibility of setting an example, resulting in very serious consequences that are unfixable, causing great losses to State property, stirring public outrage, and adversely affecting the reputation of the local Party Organisation and authorities.
Therefore, the Secretariat decided to dismiss him from the Party, and asked relevant agencies to take administrative disciplinary measures against him./.