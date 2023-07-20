Former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Khanh (Photo: VGP)

Hanoi (VNA) - Former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Khanh passed away after a period of illness at 8:57 pm on July 19 at Military Central Hospital 108 in Hanoi, according to the board in charge of health care for senior officials.



The memorial services and burial ceremony for the former official will be announced later.



Nguyen Khanh was born on March 31, 1928, in Thuong Tin district, Hanoi.



He was Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 6th tenure; a member of the Party Central Committee in the 5th (alternate), 6th, and 7th tenures; Deputy Chairman and General Secretary of the Council of Ministers (1987-1992); Deputy Prime Minister (1992-1997); and a deputy of the National Assembly in the 8th, 9th, and 10th tenures./.