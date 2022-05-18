Teacher Le Duc Duong now lives on the outskirts of Berlin. The first time he met President Ho Chi Minh was in 1955, when he was preparing for studies in the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany.



Two years later, Duong again had the chance to meet Uncle Ho when he visited Käthe Kollwitz school in Moritzburg, where Duong and about 350 other students were sent to study.



After finishing his studies, Duong returned to Vietnam and taught German at the University of Foreign Studies for about 20 years before settling down in Germany.



Sixty-five years have passed since that first meeting but Duong and his classmates still remember Uncle Ho’s advice./.

VNA