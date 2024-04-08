Business Infographic Vietnam - China two-way trade China has long been Vietnam’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade consistently exceeding 100 billion USD since 2018. Trade between the two neighbours reached 171.85 billion USD last year.

Business Foreign investment driven towards new breakthrough phase Vietnam has so far drawn nearly 500 billion USD in registered FDI capital after nearly four decades of opening up its economy, with investment quality improvement considered a key task for a new breakthrough phase ahead, the Ha Noi Moi newspaper assessed in its recent article.