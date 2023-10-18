Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), in collaboration with the US Department of Agriculture and CropLife Asia, held a forum in Hanoi on October 18 to discuss the application of sci-tech and innovation toward sustainable agricultural development.



In his opening speech, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien affirmed that Vietnam has set to become a transparent, responsible and sustainable food producer and supplier in the near future.



In this regard, Vietnam is planning to transition its food system toward a 'green', low-emission and sustainable model, promote the application of sci-tech and innovation in agricultural production, expand public-private partnerships and facilitate the adoption of digital technology in agricultural value chains.



In the first nine months of this year, Vietnam earned 38.48 billion USD from the export of agro-forestry-aquatic products, with cultivation contributing 19.54 billion USD, or about 50.8% of the total.



During 2020-2023, the Vietnamese scientists invented 148 crop varieties and 36 technical advances recognised by the MARD.



Tien said it is estimated that sci-tech has contributed over 35% to the success of agricultural production in Vietnam over the past years.



Domestic and foreign speakers provided a comprehensive view on the application of sci-tech and innovation in agriculture in Vietnam and around the world. They discussed the current challenges and issues in research, technology transfer and innovation for sustainable agriculture development, thereby proposing solutions to them.



At the event, the MARD’s Department of Science, Technology and Environment and the CropLife Asia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in promoting research, development and application of advanced solutions and technologies for the 2023-2030 period.



Accordingly, both sides will step up communication activities, share information and provide policy consultation, hold training and workshops to help farmers apply new technological advances in agriculture, with the ultimate goal of promoting sustainable agriculture development in Vietnam./.