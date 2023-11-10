Businesses should be aware of SPS measures in foreign markets so as to bolster exports. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures in foreign markets were introduced to businesses and local authorities at a forum held by the Coordination Office for Agriculture and Rural Affairs in the Mekong Delta and Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosaniary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (Vietnam SPS) in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 9.

To date, Vietnam has engaged in 19 free trade agreements, many of which lay stringent SPS requirements, as well as other commitments on harmonisation of standards and regulations among the signatories, requiring businesses to adapt to bolster exports.



At the event, experts highlighted Vietnam’s commitments under the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, updates on SPS measures, integrated pest management (IPM) for fruit trees and measures to prevent diseases, and the UK’s regulations on products of plant origin imported from Vietnam.



A Phytosanitary Certificate (PC) is required for almost all trees and their parts, including seedlings. Meanwhile, other products such as processed fruits and vegetables, bread and frozen materials can enter the UK market without the PC.



Competent authorities also provided information on import regulations of several key markets, including China, the EU and the US, while introducing measures to improve the quality of plantation areas, and updating businesses and cooperatives with information on the highest level of a pesticide residue that is legally tolerated in food in the import markets./.