The Vietnam-UK Network was founded by a group of British individuals who wholeheartedly worked towards building and nurturing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The idea of creating such an organisation had been nurtured by former Ambassador Warwick Morris for many years after he concluded his tenure in Vietnam in 2003.

However, it took another 10 years for him to co-establish the network with Ben Chapman, former chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Vietnam, and Paul Smith, founder of software group Nash Tech.

Initially, the network’s primary goal was to raise awareness about Vietnam in the UK and facilitate links between businesses and individuals from the two countries.

From humble beginnings, the network has grown to include 500 members, serving as a crucial bridge between businesses in the two countries and promoting Vietnamese brands in the UK, while also fostering bilateral trade relations.

Over the past decade, the network has successfully organised nearly 60 events, drawing the participation of over 3,000 British business representatives.

It has now become a reliable venue for UK-based businesses, organisations, and individuals seeking to learn more about Vietnam and explore potential business and cooperative opportunities./.

VNA