Veterans join a performance marking the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army in Leipzig city and surrounding areas.(Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Vietnamese war veterans in Berlin-Brandenburge, Germany, gathered at a meeting on December 18 to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2022).

At the meeting, the president of the Vietnamese veterans’ association in Germany, Nguyen Quoc Hung reviewed the development periods of VPA while veterans shared memories of the time they served in the VPA.

Hung said that the annual event is also an occasion for war veterans living overseas to meet and support each other in their daily life, towards building a united strong Vietnamese community.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huu Dung, Vietnam's deputy defence attaché in Germany said that a defence cooperation agreement between Vietnam and Germany signed during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s recent visit marked an important development in the bilateral defence ties, creating a framework for promoting defence cooperation and actively contributing to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Dung said that the Vietnam Defence Attaché Office in Germany appreciates the activities of Vietnamese veterans' associations in Germany in general and the association in Berlin-Brandenburg in particular.

Within the framework of the celebration, the Vietnamese Veterans' Association in Berlin-Brandenburg held a congress for the term 2022-2025 and elected a new 17-member executive committee of the association.

On the same day, the Council of Vietnamese Veterans in Leipzig city and surrounding areas also held a meeting to celebrate the VPA's 78th founding anniversary with the attendance of defence attaché in Germany Nguyen Tuan Minh./.