The best places to snorkel in Vietnam include Phu Quoc Island, Phu Quy Island, Con Dao Island, and Cu Lao Cham island.

Phu Quy is a small island that is big on beautiful scenery and landscapes.

The island is blessed with beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and other wonders of nature.

With depths ranging from 5 to 25 metres, ideal for recreational diving, and with sheltered, shallow areas for snorkelling, Con Dao Island offers divers a unique opportunity to interact with an amazing variety of underwater life.

Phu Quoc Island is one of the most popular dive sites in Vietnam due to its crystal-clear waters, white sands, and waters 30 metres deep.

Its diving area is quite large, and allowed from the northwest part of the island to the small archipelago at the south.

What fascinates visitors about diving in Cu Lao Cham is the calm and magnificent setting of the archipelago.

Its coral reef is magnificent, with a palette of many different colours.

There are about ten or so dive spots among the islands.

The best conditions for diving are from March to October, when it’s the dry season in central Vietnam./.

