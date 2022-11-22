Business Ministry continues to consider adjusting costs of petrol The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is taking steps to stabilise domestic gasoline prices and supply while removing difficulties for petroleum traders, said Nguyen Tien Minh, Director of the MoF’s Price Management Department.

Business Vietnam, US begin new initiative to promote private sector-driven sustainable growth Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on November 22 announced a new initiative to spur private sector-driven sustainable and inclusive growth across Vietnam.

Business Vietnam's exports to EU grow 23.5% in ten months The trade turnover between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) reached 52.5 billion USD in the first ten months of this year, up 14% over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnamese businesses seeking to further penetrate South Africa The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) recently sent a delegation of 20 Vietnamese businesses to South Africa to scope out the market.