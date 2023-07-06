Da Nang is the only locality in Vietnam to host a fireworks festival. (Photo: VNA) Da Nang (VNA) – Fireworks teams from France and Italy who have entered the final of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 are now ready for their last performances on July 8.



The performance by the French team on June 10. (Photo: VNA)



According to the Da Nang Department of Tourism, more than 63,000 tourists, of them 19,000 foreigners, are expected to stay in the city on the final night. Meanwhile, their Italian rivals will light up the Da Nang sky with a “ firework dance ” carrying a message of encouraging people to overcome difficulties after the COVID-19 pandemic According to the Da Nang Department of Tourism, more than 63,000 tourists, of them 19,000 foreigners, are expected to stay in the city on the final night.

The performance by the Italian team. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang is the only locality in Vietnam to host a fireworks festival, making it a magnet for the best fireworks producers from around the world each year since 2008. It has been building a "Fireworks Festival City" reputation to promote it as a top destination in central Vietnam and Asia.



The festival has helped the city win recognition as Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination in 2016 and 2022 by the World Travel Awards./.

VNA