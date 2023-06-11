The team Hands Fireworks from Canada participating in the event for the first time brought to the audience a performance called "Aurora".

Meanwhile, the team Arteventia from France that is also a newcomer to the festival brought a performance called "Colours of Hope", delivering a message that resilience is the only hope to overcome difficulties and obstacles and help us discover the beauty of life.

The festival takes place from June 2 to July 8 on a stage along the bank of the Han River in the central city of Da Nang. Seven international pyrotechnic teams join the festival./.

VNA