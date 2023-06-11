French, Canadian teams compete at fireworks festival
Teams from France and Canada on June 10 evening competed at the ongoing Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, conquering thousands of viewers with performances under the theme “Love without Distance”.
The team Hands Fireworks from Canada participating in the event for the first time brought to the audience a performance called "Aurora".
Meanwhile, the team Arteventia from France that is also a newcomer to the festival brought a performance called "Colours of Hope", delivering a message that resilience is the only hope to overcome difficulties and obstacles and help us discover the beauty of life.
The festival takes place from June 2 to July 8 on a stage along the bank of the Han River in the central city of Da Nang. Seven international pyrotechnic teams join the festival./.