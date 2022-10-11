Addressing the gathering, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said Vietnam prioritises attracting projects in the fields of high technology, innovation, and research and development, and has created the necessary conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to promote the digital economy, the green economy, and the circular economy, and to actively contribute to sustainable development.

Participants expressed an interest in Vietnam’s priority investment fields, preferential tax rates at industrial parks, investment incentives, and renewable energy development policies, among others.

In return, Vietnamese businesses pin high hopes on cooperative opportunities between the two countries.

Following the seminar, Ambassador Thang held a working session with Mr Luc Rémont, Vice President of Schneider Electric, during which the latter affirmed the group’s commitment to expanding its business and investment activities in Vietnam./.

VNA