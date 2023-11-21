Participants at the seminar laid stress on Vietnam’s rich endowments of natural resources and culture, which have been capitalised on to boost sustainable tourism development.

An array of Vietnamese destinations and tourism offerings have been highly rated by some of the world’s renowned travel sites and media giants such as the World Travel Awards, TripAdvisor, or Telegraph, CNN and BBC.

The Vietnamese tourism sector has organised an array of promotion activities in France with a view to enhancing exchanges of visitors between the two side, Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh said.



Expressing their wish to increase the number of French tourists to Vietnam, many French travel firms proposed measures for Vietnam’s tourism to develop in a stronger manner not only in France but also in the other markets.

In the framework of the forum, delegates witnessed the handover of cooperation minutes between Vietravel’s branch in France and Vietnam Airlines; and the Vietnamese Cultural Centre and the association for Vietnamese culture and tourism promotion in France and Europe./.

VNA