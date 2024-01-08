Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics UK Ambassador hails progress in cooperation with Vietnam UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew has commended progress in cooperation between the two countries in a range of areas in his interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of New Year 2024.

Politics Vietnam treasures bilateral relations with Cambodia: President Vietnam always attaches importance to the good traditional friendship with Cambodia, President Vo Van Thuong told visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun during a meeting in Hanoi on January 7.

Politics Lao PM concludes Vietnam visit Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse left Hanoi on January 7 afternoon, concluding his official visit to Vietnam and co-chairing the 46th session of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernment Committee from January 6-7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.