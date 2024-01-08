Full-time legislators to scrutinise several draft laws
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at a NA working session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 29th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will take place for one and a half day, starting January 8, according to the NA Office.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend and deliver his opening remarks, the office said.
The full-time legislators are scheduled to opine on a verification report on the draft revised Land Law, and another on the draft Law on Credit Institutions (amended), along with the interpretation of provisions in Clause 1, Article 6 of the Law on Public Investment.
They will also look into the draft resolution on some specific mechanisms and policies to remove obstacles to and speed up the implementation of national target programmes.
Other important matters to be tabled for discussion include the supplementation of the mid-term public investment plan for the central budget for 2021 – 2025 from the common reserve, and the supplementation of the mid-term public investment plan for Vietnam Electricity (EVN) from the reserve of the mid-term public investment plan.
The legislators will work on preparations for the 5th extraordinary meeting of the 15th legislature, and personnel issues./.