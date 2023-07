Business Securities firms speed up the digital race Competition on digitisation in securities trading is creating a driving force for the development of financial firms, and at the same time bringing many benefits for investors.

Business Banks cut rates for new loans amid low capital demand Banks have to lower lending interest rates to stimulate demand for new loans as credit growth falters and deposit interest rates have also dropped sharply.

Business Hung Yen promotes longan export to Japan Hung Yen province People’s Committee on July 13 held a trade promotion conference for the northern province’s fresh and processed longan to enter Japan.

Business Vietnam’s potential for Halal industry untapped Only a handful of Vietnamese enterprises have taken advantage of expanding the Halal industry in general and increasing demand for Halal food in particular to boost exports, heard at a workshop held on July 13 in Ho Chi Minh City.