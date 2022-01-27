Further efforts to promote transfer of foreign technologies to Vietnam
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of Decision 1851/QD-TTg dated December 27, 2018 by the Prime Minister approving a project to promote the transfer, mastering and development of foreign technologies to Vetnam in prioritised industries and fields to 2025 with an orientation to 2030.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of Decision 1851/QD-TTg dated December 27, 2018 by the Prime Minister approving a project to promote the transfer, mastering and development of foreign technologies to Vetnam in prioritised industries and fields to 2025 with an orientation to 2030.
Accordingly, by 2025, Vietnam expects to build a database on 4,000 dossiers of foreign technologies, receive the transfer of 400 technologies from abroad, and master 10 technologies. The respective figures are expected to reach 10,000, 1,000 and 30 by 2030.
As many as 4,000 technicians and administrators in businesses and organisations are hoped to receive training on seeking, decoding, mastering and transferring technologies through both direct and online formats by 2025, which will increase to 10,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, a network of 200 and 500 international technology partners is expected to be set up by 2025 and 2030, respectively.
The number of FDI projects that include the transfer of technologies to local firms is hoped to increase 10 percent each year by 2025 and 15 percent per year by 2030. (Photo: VNA)The number of FDI projects that include the transfer of technologies to local firms is hoped to increase 10 percent each year by 2025 and 15 percent per year by 2030. At the same time, 30 percent of businesses producing major products in prioritised areas are expected to build their own research and development facilities serving the transfer and absorption of technologies. The percentage is expected to increase to 70 percent by 2030.
Under the new decision, greater attention will be paid to enhancing human resource quality through the in-depth training at home and abroad and inviting foreign experts to work and give training in Vietnam.
Along with receiving assistance to improve their capacity to seek, negotiate, evaluate, transfer and absorb technologies, businesses and organisations will be supported to implement projects to transfer, decode, master and develop technologies from abroad to Vietnam, according to the decision./.