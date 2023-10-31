Business Businesses a motive to develop Vietnam – US ties: Deputy PM The ties binding Vietnam and the US will be further strengthened as both sides hold huge potential for economic, trade and investment collaboration following the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said on October 31.

Business Thanh Hoa promotes rice brands for export Rice varieties grown in the central province of Thanh Hoa are favoured by domestic consumers and can be found on the shelves in the supermarkets of most cities and provinces nationwide.

Business Hanoi modernises logistics industry The capital city of Hanoi has been carrying out measures to become a logistic hub in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Business Vietjet SkyJoy receives the Better Choice Awards 2023 The Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme has just been honoured as "The innovative newly-launched product" at Better Choice Awards at the Vietnam International Exhibition Innovation 2023 (VIIE 2023) hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment.