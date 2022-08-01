Business Zalo charges users from August 1, 2022 Zalo – the most popular over-the-top messaging app in Vietnam, started to charge users from August 1 and cut a number of features of its free version.

Business ​Vietjet reports positive performance in H1 As the domestic and international travel demand recovers robustly, Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC) has reported a positive business performance in the second quarter and the first half of 2022.

Business Petrol prices down in latest adjustment Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3pm on August 1 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance, the fourth time in a row and the third significant decrease.