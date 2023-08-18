At the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on August 18 to celebrate the National Day of Hungary (August 20), expressing its wish to cultivate fine relationship between the people of the city and Hungary.Speaking at the event, Chairman of HCM City's Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association Le Minh Triet said over the past more than seven decades, Vietnam and Hungary have kept fostering their friendship and cooperation.Within the framework of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, the rapid development have been seen in trade, education-training. The potential for further expansion of cooperation remains significant, as each country possesses specific strengths that can complement each other.HCM City and the capital city of Budapest already signed a friendship and cooperation agreement. District 1 of HCM City and District 11 of Budapest also inked a twinning agreement, he said.Consul General of Hungary in HCM City Lehocz Gabor said the Hungarian Government always prioritises tightening relations with Vietnam.He also pledged to develop friendly relations between the two countries through cultural, technological, and economic exchange activities.Participants at the event were treated to traditional music performances staged by artists of the two countries./.