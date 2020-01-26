Gau Tao festival - special feature of Mong ethnic people
-
A Mong ethnic girl in Mai Chau district (Hoa Binh) is wearing colourful traditional hat during the festival (Photo: VNA)
-
Gau Tao festival is a good opportunity for family reunions, traditional games and other activities in preparation for new crops of Mong ethnic people in Hang Kia and Pa Co communes, Mai Chau district (Hoa Binh province) (Photo: VNA)
-
Traditional games held during Gau Tao festival (Photo: VNA)
-
Mong ethnic people join together in a dance during the festival (Photo: VNA)
-
Mong ethnic people join together in a dance during the festival (Photo: VNA)
-
Young Mong ethnic people take part in rituals performed by the shaman before the festival begins (Photo: VNA)
-
An overview of the festival (Photo: VNA)
-
Mong ethnic people are dancing during the festival (Photo: VNA)
-
The shaman performs the rituals before the festival begins (Photo: VNA)
-
The shaman performs the rituals before the festival begins (Photo: VNA)
-
Mong ethnic people are playing folk games during the festival (Photo: VNA)