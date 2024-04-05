Sci-Tech Vietnam attends Milipo Asia Pacific – Tech X Summit Deputy Public Security Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang is leading a high-level delegation to the Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit in Singapore from April 3 to 5 at the invitation of Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese patents average growth rate nears 10% a year in last decade The average annual growth rate of patent applications and utility solutions was 9.8% per year in the last ten years with Vietnamese entities filling 7,560 applications, according to the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, while foreign entities filed a total of 60,517 patent applications.

Sci-Tech Over 20 million cyberattack warnings detected in Q1 More than 20 million cyberattack alerts were uncovered in the first quarter of 2024, up 33% year-on-year, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security Lieutenant General To An Xo said at the Government’s regular press conference on April 3.