The first mentioned by author Daniel Schramm is the Phong Nha-Ke Bang Cave System - the underground treasures - in the central province of Quang Binh.

The article wrote that few places in the world can rival the cave landscape of Phong Nha-Ke Bang in Vietnam, as this UNESCO world heritage site is a mecca for those who love adventure and nature, including the famous Son Doong Cave, widely considered the largest cave in the world.

The Thien Duong (Paradise) Cave - is a spectacular stalactite cave with impressive formations, and the En Cave - is one of the few caves globally where camping is allowed.

Dreamy beaches in Con Dao island district in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are also recommended by the author.

Con Dao is a real insider tip for travelers looking for a remote island paradise, as it boasts some of the most beautiful and unspoiled beaches in Vietnam. These islands, which are part of a national park, have retained their original charm and are a retreat for nature lovers and those seeking peace and quiet.

The article also introduced readers to Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam. It stressed that while Hoi An is not an unknown city, there are many authentic and hidden gems to discover away from the busy old town.

The author also mentioned hidden temples and pagodas in the former imperial city of Hue in central Vietnam which is known for its impressive citadel and magnificent imperial tombs./.

