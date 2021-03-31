Business Two SOEs given financial support for employment of ethnic minority workers Two State-owned enterprises will receive a total of nearly 62.92 billion VND (2.72 million USD) in funding for their employment of ethnic minority workers from mountainous and extremely disadvantaged regions in 2018 under a decision of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business Trade surplus in Q1 reaches more than 2 billion USD The country's export turnover increased 22 percent to reach 77.34 billion USD in the first quarter, while the trade surplus was estimated at 2.03 billion USD.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on March 31 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,244 VND/USD on March 31, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business GDP growth in Q1 estimated at 4.48% Vietnam’s economic growth in the first quarter is estimated at 4.48%, higher than the 3.68% posted in the first quarter of last year. However, there is still much to be done to reach the annual target of 6.5%, according to insiders.