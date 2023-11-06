Hanoi is home to many attractive destinations, the article went on. These include age-old temples and unique architecture with both traditional and modern touches. It is also an archive of Vietnam’s history, with several relic sites. One of these is the Temple of Literature, Vietnam’s first university, which was built in 1070.

Vietnam’s capital also offers deep insights into Vietnamese spirituality. Among spiritual destinations, the article names One Pillar Pagoda (Chua Mot Cot) and Ngoc Son Temple on Hoan Kiem Lake as unique examples.

Besides distinctive cultural values, the article also hails Hanoi for its unique architecture, notably Long Bien Bridge and St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

The article considers art and culture as key elements in Vietnam’s identity, and names Hanoi “a perfect place to explore these facets of the country”./.

VNA