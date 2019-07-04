A music video by Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP and American rapper Snoop Dogg has attracted more than 13.9 million views only 15 hours after its release on YouTube.

The MV, Hay Trao Cho Anh (Give It to Me), is a production between the singer who composed the Latin and hip-hop song and producer Onionn, who worked on mixing.

Snoop Dogg appears for 30 seconds in the MV.

Hay Trao Cho Anh reached a new record in Vietnam after attracting one million views on YouTube, eight minutes after its release on July 1.

The song was listed as the top trending YouTube MV in Asia, seventh in the US, and 14th worldwide on July 1.-VNA