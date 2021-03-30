Business Vietnam’s dental chain operator receives 24 mln USD from Singapore fund Kim Dental, HCM City-based dental service provider, has been named in the ABC World Asia Impact Report 2020 – “Journey to Impact in Asia” – in recognition for its effort in increasing access to oral healthcare services and reducing the risks of oral and non-communicable diseases in Vietnam.

Business HCM City firms in price programme seek to improve competitiveness Businesses in the Ho Chi Minh City price stabilisation programme have been encouraged to become more innovative in the face of tougher competition, experts have said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on March 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,237 VND/USD on March 30, up 6 VND from previous day.

Business Long An becomes top FDI destination in Q1 The Mekong Delta province of Long An tops all localities in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first quarter thanks to a 3.1 billion USD project to build gas-fuelled power plants Long An I and II.