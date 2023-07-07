LuxeBook recently unveiled a list of the 10 most iconic bridges worldwide as suggestions for travelers this summer. The Golden Bridge (Cau Vang) of Da Nang stands at the sixth position.

More than being a pure architecture piece, Golden Bridge has been asserting itself as a new symbol of Da Nang’s tourism since its opening in June 2018, the article says, adding that this striking bridge is one of the most photographed spots in Da Nang, located within Ba Na Hills.

This 500-foot-long bridge appears to be cradled by two oversized hands, which adds to the majestic appeal of the design of the bridge. In Ba Na Hills near Da Nang, this creative pedestrian bridge connects the cable car station with the gardens below. Strolling around the Golden Bridge is like walking on the clouds across the hands of the God of Mountain, according to the Indian magazine.

The list includes Golden Gate Bridge in the US, Pont Alexandre III, France, and the Twist, Norway, among others./.

VNA