Goods throughput at sea ports up 3% in 10 months
Vietnam's sea ports handled over 600 million tons of goods in the first 10 months of this year, up 3% annually, and fulfilling 84% of the yearly target, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration.
In the third quarter of this year, many seaport enterprises recorded profits despite difficulties caused by socio-economic fluctuations.
The Port of Hai Phong handled the largest cargo throughput in the North, logged nearly 9 million USD in consolidated pre-tax profit in the three months, up 20% against last year.
Meanwhile, the Da Nang Port, the largest container seaport in the central region, recorded its profit after corporate income tax reaching over 2.4 million USD, up over 12 percent over the same period last year./.