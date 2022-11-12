In the third quarter of this year, many seaport enterprises recorded profits despite difficulties caused by socio-economic fluctuations.



The Port of Hai Phong handled the largest cargo throughput in the North, logged nearly 9 million USD in consolidated pre-tax profit in the three months, up 20% against last year.



Meanwhile, the Da Nang Port, the largest container seaport in the central region, recorded its profit after corporate income tax reaching over 2.4 million USD, up over 12 percent over the same period last year./.

