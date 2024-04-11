Government convenes April law-building session
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the session (Photo: https://baochinhphu.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a monthly Government law-making session on April 11 to discuss the draft Law on Value-Added Tax (amended), and a plan to increase revenue sources and save regular budget spending in 2023.
In his opening remarks, Chinh stressed law building and institution perfection is one of the three strategic breakthroughs and a key task identified by the Government, noting that the Government has spent much time on building and perfecting institutions through organising 25 law-making sessions.
It gave opinions, reviewed, and approved nearly 100 proposals for building laws and related contents to submit to authorised agencies, he said, adding that hundreds of decrees and circulars guiding the implementation of laws have been issued.
These have contributed to improving the legal system, removing bottlenecks and obstacles, addressing difficulties and challenges, unlocking all resources for development, revitalising traditional growth drivers, and propelling new growth motivations such as the Land Law, Law on Credit Institutions, Law on Real Estate, Housing Law, Law on Entry and Exit, as well as laws related to digital transformation and green transformation, the PM stated.
He ordered ministries and sectors to continue arranging officials with expertise, competence, and dedication to the task; investing in infrastructure; providing favourable working conditions; and implementing appropriate regimes and policies for the workforce involved in this task.
The Government leader also asked for close coordination among agencies in the work.
Participants should focus their discussion on important matters, especially those with different opinions, to ensure the progress and quality of the session, he said./.