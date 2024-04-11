Politics Peacekeepers help promote Vietnam’s image Vietnamese peacekeeping forces are developing strongly, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s role in the world arena and demonstrating Vietnam’s efforts and commitments to joining UN peacekeeping operations and building global peace and security.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Top legislator receives Shanghai Party chief National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 10 received Politburo member of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Shanghai Party Committee Chen Jining in Shanghai within the framework of his official visit to China.

Politics Vietnam - China trade promoted Secretary of the Lao Cai provincial Party Committee Dang Xuan Phong received a delegation of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam led by Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo in Lao Cai city on April 10.