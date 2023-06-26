On June 26, Chinese Premier Li Qiang chaired an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

This is the first official visit by PM Chinh and the first by a Vietnamese PM to China after seven years. It is also the first time key leaders of the two countries directly meet after China completed the State leadership for the new tenure.

After the welcome ceremony, the two government leaders held talks.

PM Chinh emphasized that, the Party, State, and people of Vietnam consistently attach importance to promoting the sound relations with the fraternal Chinese Party, Government, and people.

Premier Li stressed that, China always considers Vietnam as a priority direction in its foreign policy with neighboring countries, and supports Vietnam to successfully carry out national industrialization and modernization, and raise its position in the world.

At the talks, the two leaders agreed to promote the effective implementation of the Vietnam - China joint statement on the continued enhancement of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership; while maintaining exchanges and meetings at all levels.

They agreed to bring into play the role of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in coordinating cooperation fields; expand collaboration in key areas; and foster coordination at international and regional forums.

PM Chinh suggested the two sides reinforce ties in finance, agriculture, transport, environment, health care, and science – technology. Premier Li affirmed his willingness to deepen substantive cooperation with Vietnam, and continuously enrich the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The two leaders sincerely and frankly exchanged views on maritime issues, and agreed to affirm the importance of properly controlling disagreements, and maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea.

The two leaders then witnessed the signing and announcement of four cooperation documents between ministries, sectors and localities of the two countries./.

VNA