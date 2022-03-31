Business About 29,300 new firms established in Q1 About 29,300 businesses have been set up so far this year with a combined registered capital of 447.8 trillion VND (19.61 billion USD), data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed.

Business Aviation authority holds urgent meeting on Bamboo Airways’ operations The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has held an urgent meeting with key leaders of Bamboo Airways to assess risks and ensure absolute flight safety after this carrier’s Chairman Trinh Van Quyet had been temporarily detained on the charge of stock market manipulation.

Business Occupancy rate on international flights increasing The seat occupancy on international flights has gradually increased since March 15 when Vietnam officially resumed all tourism activities in line with the policy on safety, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by domestic airlines.

Business FDI disbursement hits five-year high Disbursement of foreign direct investment in Vietnam rose by 7.8 percent compared to 2021 to 4.42 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, a five-year record.