Monday, August 19, 2019 - 18:29:45

Politics

Gov’t, NA leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Presidential Palace Relic Site in Hanoi on August 19.

Others